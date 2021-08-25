Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Japan expands emergency - Japan decides to extend a virus state of emergency to eight more regions, a day after the Paralympic opening ceremony, as rising infections put hospitals under pressure.

- Waning protection - Protection from two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines wanes within less than six months, according to a study of phone app data, suggesting that booster shots may be needed to ensure prolonged coverage.

- Delta against jabs - And according to a large study of US health workers, the effectiveness against infection of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines drops from 91 percent before the Delta variant became dominant to 66 percent afterwards.

- Oregon masks up outside - Masks will have to be worn outside in Oregon, the state's governor announces, making the northwestern state the first in the US to re-introduce the rule.

- China reopens key terminal - China reopens a key terminal at the world's third-busiest cargo port, after a two-week shutdown to control the virus caused major backlogs elsewhere and worsened exports already hit by extended delays caused by the pandemic.

- Covid origins mystery - US media says a classified US intelligence report delivered to the White House was inconclusive on the origins of the pandemic, in part due to a lack of information from China.

- Costly slow rollout - The slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will cost the global economy $2.3 trillion in lost output, a newly released report by the Economist Intelligence Unit finds.

- Gun lobby conference scrapped - The National Rifle Association, the powerful US gun rights group, says it is cancelling its annual meeting slated to be held in Texas next week because of a rise in infections.

- More than 4,4 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 4,451,888 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 630,816 deaths, followed by Brazil with 575,742, India with 435,758, Mexico 254,466 and Peru 197,944.