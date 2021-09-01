Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - New variant - The World Health Organization says it is monitoring a new variant known as "Mu", which was first identified in Colombia in January.

- Philippines hits 2 million cases - The Philippines tops two million cases as the country battles a record surge in infections driven by the Delta strain.

- Heart inflammation risk - Covid-19 increases the risk of developing myocarditis (heart inflammation) by a factor of 16, providing a strong argument in favour of vaccination, a new US study shows.

- Google extends remote working - Google extends the option for its employees to work from home into next year due to the pandemic.

- 'AntiVaxMomma' - New York prosecutors charge 15 people in a fake vaccination card conspiracy masterminded by a woman known as "AntiVaxMomma", accused of selling some 250 forged cards through her Instagram account.

- Canada recovery halts - Canada's economic recovery comes to a surprise and screeching halt in the second quarter, casting a pall over snap elections called by Justin Trudeau to set a new post-pandemic course for the nation.

- Ireland reopening date - Ireland announces it will fully reopen on October 22 after 18 months of rolling lockdowns.

- 4.5 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,518,163 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 640,108 deaths, followed by Brazil with 580,413, India with 439,020, Mexico 259,326 and Peru 198,295.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new daily deaths were the US with 1,173, followed by Brazil with 839 and Mexico with 835.