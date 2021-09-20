Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Pfizer 'OK for kids' - Pfizer and BioNTech say trial results showed their vaccine was safe for children aged five to 11 and that they would soon seek regulatory approval for using it at a lower dose.

- Laos locks down - Laos has locked down its capital Vientiane and barred travel between Covid-hit provinces as cases soar.

The landlocked communist country that borders Vietnam and Thailand has been hit by large clusters in its garment factories.

- Slowly back to school - The Philippines is to reopen up to 120 schools for limited in-person classes for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

- Fiji opens up - Fiji plans to open its borders to international tourists by November even as it battles a Delta-variant outbreak.

Premier Frank Bainimarama said he had to "free our country -- and our economy -- from the rut of the pandemic".

- Auckland stays shut - New Zealand's largest city will remain in lockdown for at least another two weeks, although some restrictions will be eased, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

- Nearly 4.7 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,689,140 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 673,765 deaths, followed by Brazil with 590,752, India with 445,133 deaths, Mexico with 271,503 deaths and Peru with 199,066.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 778 new deaths, followed by Malaysia with 376 and Iran with 344.