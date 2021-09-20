UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Pfizer 'OK for kids' - Pfizer and BioNTech say trial results showed their vaccine was safe for children aged five to 11 and that they would soon seek regulatory approval for using it at a lower dose.

- Laos locks down - Laos has locked down its capital Vientiane and barred travel between Covid-hit provinces as cases soar.

The landlocked communist country that borders Vietnam and Thailand has been hit by large clusters in its garment factories.

- Slowly back to school - The Philippines is to reopen up to 120 schools for limited in-person classes for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

- Fiji opens up - Fiji plans to open its borders to international tourists by November even as it battles a Delta-variant outbreak.

Premier Frank Bainimarama said he had to "free our country -- and our economy -- from the rut of the pandemic".

- Auckland stays shut - New Zealand's largest city will remain in lockdown for at least another two weeks, although some restrictions will be eased, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

- Nearly 4.7 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,689,140 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 673,765 deaths, followed by Brazil with 590,752, India with 445,133 deaths, Mexico with 271,503 deaths and Peru with 199,066.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 778 new deaths, followed by Malaysia with 376 and Iran with 344.

Related Topics

India Dead Prime Minister Thailand Iran Russia China Vientiane Auckland Brazil Peru United States Fiji Philippines Laos Malaysia Mexico Vietnam November December 2019 From Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

5 minutes ago
 GDA leader calls on Governor Imran Ismail

GDA leader calls on Governor Imran Ismail

5 minutes ago
 Macron apologises for French treatment of Algerian ..

Macron apologises for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

5 minutes ago
 Over 2.5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 2.5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Royal Australian Mint releases coins to mark Year ..

Royal Australian Mint releases coins to mark Year of the Tiger

5 minutes ago
 Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress ..

Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress freedom voices

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.