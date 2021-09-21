UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- US to end travel ban - The United States announces it will lift Covid travel bans on all passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.

- Pfizer 'OK for kids' - Pfizer and BioNTech say trial results showed their vaccine was safe for children aged five to 11 and that they would soon seek regulatory approval for using it at a lower dose.

- India to resume vaccine exports - India will resume exporting Covid-19 vaccines from October, five months after it halted sending supplies overseas as it battled a deadly wave of infections, the health minister says.

- Pavement for Bolsonaro - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro eats pizza on the sidewalk in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly, likely because he doesn't meet the city's Covid-19 vaccine requirements for indoor dining.

- Finnish pupils sing again - The sounds of melodious young voices returns to schools in the Finnish capital after education chiefs relax a coronavirus ban on singing in class.

- Nearly 4.7 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,689,140 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 673,765 deaths, followed by Brazil with 590,752, India with 445,133 deaths, Mexico with 271,503 deaths and Peru with 199,066.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 778 new deaths, followed by Malaysia with 376 and Iran with 344.

