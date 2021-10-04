Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - New record for daily deaths in Russia - Russia registers a new record Sunday for daily deaths, as it struggles from a fourth wave of the virus exacerbated by the Delta variant and a troubled vaccination campaign.

Over the last 24 hours 890 people died of the virus there, according to government figures. Russia, with 209,918 deaths, is now the worst-hit country in Europe.

- New Zealand tightens border restrictions - New Zealand announces tighter border restrictions, as new cases emerge in areas previously free of the virus. Air travellers aged 17 or over who are not citizens must now be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Air New Zealand has also announced a "no jab, no fly" policy for passengers on all international flights from February 1.

- Dubai Expo: 3 deaths - Three labourers died from Covid-19 during construction of Dubai's Expo 2020 site, officials announce Sunday, a day after revealing three work-related deaths. Rights groups regularly criticise the treatment of foreign workers there.

- Nearly 4.8 million dead -The pandemic has killed at least 4,795,274 since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 700,982 deaths, followed by Brazil with 597,723, India with 448,817, Mexico 278,592 and Russia which has a death toll of 209,918.