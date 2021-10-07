Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Sydney's 'Freedom Day' - Australia's largest city will emerge from a 106-day lockdown on Monday, as authorities say 70 percent of residents over 16 have had two shots of a vaccine.

- Footballers roll up sleeves - More English footballers are getting jabs, their union says, amid a backlash over revelations that only seven of the Premier League's 20 clubs have had more than half of their players fully vaccinated.

- Antarctic vaccines - AstraZeneca shots have been delivered to 23 British researchers stationed in the polar wilderness of the Antarctic Survey's Rothera Research Station.

- LA curbs on unvaccinated - Los Angeles is following New York and San Francisco by requiring proof of vaccination from next month to enter bars, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and beauty parlours.

- DR Congo rapped - The Democratic Republic of Congo's response to the pandemic has been criticised in a new US study, pointing to "overcharging and opacity" and the use of international funding "to pay bonuses to staff who are not normally well paid." - More than 4.8 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,822,267 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 707,788 deaths, followed by Brazil with 599,359, India with 449,856, Mexico 280,607 and Russia with 213,549.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the US with 2,591 new deaths, followed by Russia with 924 and Mexico with 711.