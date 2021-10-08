UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Paris, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - 'Stupid' rich hogging jabs - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres brands rich nations hogging vaccines supplies as stupid and immoral, saying choking off poorer countries' access to jabs risks undermining their own defences against the pandemic.

- Sputnik on course - The World Health Organization is to restart the process of approving Russia's Sputnik V vaccine after a series of problems with the dossier.

The jab created by Russia's Gamaleya research institute is already being used in 45 countries, according to an AFP count.

- Papua 'three times worse' - WHO data seen by AFP show the Covid crisis in Papua New Guinea may be much worse than reported, with three times as many infections as officially admitted.

- Britain's NHS suffering - Britain's National Health Service -- which employs staff from 211 nationalities in England alone -- is facing major staff shortages because of a triple whammy of the virus, Brexit and tougher immigration rules.

- More than 4.8 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,830,270 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 710,180 deaths, followed by Brazil with 599,810, India with 450,127, Mexico 281,121 and Russia with 214,485.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the US with 2,508 new deaths, followed by Russia with 936 and Mexico with 514.

