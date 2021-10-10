Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - 106 days later - Elated Sydney residents emerge from almost four months of Covid lockdown in Australia's largest city, designed to limit the march of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

There will still be limits on mass gatherings and schools will not fully reopen for a few weeks yet. But otherwise, with infection rates falling, daily life will look more like normal.

- Malaysia relaxes - Malaysia eases domestic and international travel curbs for the fully vaccinated, as a fierce outbreak slows and inoculation rates rise.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says 90 per cent of adults have been vaccinated, enabling businesses to reopen and workers to slowly return to offices.

- Bronchitis fears - Countries in the northern hemisphere should prepare for an epidemic of bronchitis "on a major scale", warns the Scientific Council, which advises the French government.

Anti-Covid measures also blocked other viruses, meaning populations are now less immune, particularly youngsters and babies.

- Bomb scientist - Abdul Qadeer Khan, the scientist behind Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, dies after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

- Over 4.8 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,843,739 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data on Sunday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths at 712,974, followed by Brazil with 600.829, India (450,589), Mexico (281,958) and Russia (216,415).

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.