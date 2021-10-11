Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Anti-Covid drug - Pharmaceutical giant Merck applies for emergency use authorisation of its oral anti-Covid drug, molnupiravir, in the United States.

- Extra jabs - World Health Organization vaccine advisers recommend people with weakened immune systems should be offered an additional dose of all WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines.

They also recommend that people over 60 who have been fully immunised with China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine should be offered a third dose.

- Thailand to reopen - Thailand plans to fully re-open to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from November 1, Premier Prayut Chan-O-Chathe says, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom's ailing economy.

- Antibody treatment - Swiss pharma giant Roche applies to market its Covid-19 antibody treatment, which it co-developed with US biotech firm Regeneron. in the European Union, the bloc's medicines watchdog says, the final step before it can be released to the continent.

- Latvia emergency - Latvia declares a three-month state of emergency starting from Monday following a surge in Covid-19 infections to record levels, as its vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in the EU.

- Over 4.8 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,847,904 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data on Monday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths at 713,350, followed by Brazil with 601,011, India 450,782, Mexico 282,086 and Russia 217,372.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths are Russia with 957, followed by the US with 255 and Iran with 222.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.