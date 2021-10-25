Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Moderna safe for kids - US pharmaceutical giant Moderna reports a "robust neutralising antibody response" to its Covid vaccine in children aged 6-11 and says it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon.

- EU examines treatment - The EU's medicines watchdog says it has started a review of an oral Covid drug from the US pharmaceutical firm Merck, raising hopes for an easy-to-administer treatment to reduce serious or deadly cases.

- Iran reopens - Iran reopens its doors to tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 after almost 20 months of closure due to the pandemic, media in the Islamic republic report.

- China battles outbreak - Tens of thousands of people in northern China are placed under strict stay-at-home orders as authorities seek to stamp out a growing outbreak in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

- Fake jab certificates - Russian authorities investigate three nurses and a doctor in Saint Petersburg accused of selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates, as the country faces a deadly new wave.

- Over 4.9 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,945,746 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 735,941, followed by Brazil with 605,644, India with 454,712, Mexico with 286,346 and Russia with 231,669.

The countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,069, followed by India with 443 and Romania with 389.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.