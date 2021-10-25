UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Moderna safe for kids - US pharmaceutical giant Moderna reports a "robust neutralising antibody response" to its Covid vaccine in children aged 6-11 and says it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon.

- EU examines treatment - The EU's medicines watchdog says it has started a review of an oral Covid drug from the US pharmaceutical firm Merck, raising hopes for an easy-to-administer treatment to reduce serious or deadly cases.

- Iran reopens - Iran reopens its doors to tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 after almost 20 months of closure due to the pandemic, media in the Islamic republic report.

- China battles outbreak - Tens of thousands of people in northern China are placed under strict stay-at-home orders as authorities seek to stamp out a growing outbreak in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

- Fake jab certificates - Russian authorities investigate three nurses and a doctor in Saint Petersburg accused of selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates, as the country faces a deadly new wave.

- Over 4.9 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,945,746 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 735,941, followed by Brazil with 605,644, India with 454,712, Mexico with 286,346 and Russia with 231,669.

The countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,069, followed by India with 443 and Romania with 389.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

India Dead World Iran Russia China Doctor Beijing Oral Petersburg Brazil Romania Mexico December 2019 Olympics Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

8 minutes ago
 Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live St ..

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

1 hour ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

3 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.