Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US vaccine deadline - Strict rules intended to push tens of millions of American workers into receiving vaccines against Covid-19 will come into effect on January 4, President Joe Biden's administration announces.

- 'Grave concern' over Europe - The rising number of cases in Europe is of "grave concern" and the region could see another half a million deaths by early next year, the World Health Organization warns.

- Anti-Covid pill - Britain becomes the first country to approve use of Merck's anti-viral pill to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate coronavirus infections.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) says it will also try to accelerate the review of whether to formally green-light the pill.

- Record surge in Germany, Croatia - Germany sees its biggest daily rise in infections since the pandemic began, with 33,949 new cases in the past 24 hours.

And Croatia, which has some of Europe's lowest inoculation rates, records its highest coronavirus infection rate in a single day at 6,310.

- Visitors flock to Eiffel Tower - The Eiffel Tower is clocking up visitor numbers not seen since Covid-19 kept most tourists away, the attraction's operator says.

- Vienna tightens curbs - The Austrian capital Vienna will tighten coronavirus restrictions to only allow those vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 to enter restaurants, go to hairdressers and attend bigger gatherings.

- Colombia vaccine pass - Colombia will from November 16 demand a vaccination certificate to enter bars, restaurants, sporting and cultural events.

- Moderna sees fewer deliveries - Moderna cuts its 2021 forecast for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, pushing back some doses to next year, citing longer delivery times for international shipments.

- More than five million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,020,845 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Thursday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 750,431, followed by Brazil with 608,235, India with 459,652, Mexico with 288,887 and Russia with 243,255.

The US has also the most new deaths with 2,183, followed by Russia with 1,195 and Ukraine with 699.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.