Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - China donates 500,000 more vaccine doses to Syria - China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to war-torn Syria, which has one of the world's lowest inoculation rates and what the UN calls an alarming rise in cases.

The latest shipment raises to almost two million the number of such deliveries to Syria in a week.

- Austria set for lockdown for unvaccinated - Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says that a nationwide lockdown will begin on Monday for those not vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently recovered, as the EU member fights a record surge in cases.

"The situation is serious... We don't take this step with a light heart but unfortunately it is necessary," Schallenberg tells reporters.

- Germany plans return to work from home - Germany is preparing a return to work from home under draft legislation seen by AFP, as the country tries to tackle a huge fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

The rule was lifted at the beginning of July.

- Masks required again for all French Primary schools - Wearing a mask will once again be compulsory for all French primary school pupils from Monday.

Schoolchildren in the first three years of school have previously been required to wear masks in some areas. The rule will now be expanded to all children nationwide.

- Over five million dead -Covid has killed at least 5,094,101 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at around 1100 GMT.

