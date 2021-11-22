UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Jabbed, cured or dead - Most Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" in a few months' time, Health Minister Jens Spahn warns, urging people to get jabbed as the virus surges again.

- 'Pure violence by idiots' - Dutch premier Mark Rutte slams three nights of violent unrest over anti-virus measures as "pure violence... by idiots" and vows to prosecute those responsible.

- French send reinforcements - Elite police and counter-terrorism officers arrive on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after days of violence and looting sparked by measures to curb Covid.

- Austria locks down - Austria goes back into partial lockdown in the most dramatic restrictions seen in Western Europe for months, with non-essential shops, restaurants and Christmas markets closed.

- Putin gets booster - Russian President Vladimir Putin gets a third dose of the country's Sputnik vaccine with more than 1,200 dying every day there from the virus.

With just over a third of the population fully vaccinated, Russia is the worst-hit country in Europe.

- Kenya gets tough - Kenyans will have to prove they are fully vaccinated to access government services, public transport, bars and restaurants under new health regulations.

- Australia slowly reopens - Australia says it will re-open to foreign students and skilled workers from next month, easing some of the world's most stringent pandemic travel restrictions.

- Auckland lockdown to end - New Zealand will end a three-and-a-half-month lockdown of the country's largest city early next month.

- More than 5.1 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,148,939 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Monday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 771,118 followed by Brazil with 612,659, India with 465,911, Mexico with 292,471 and Russia with 265,336.

The countries with the most new deaths are Russia with 1,241, followed by Ukraine with 326 and India with 249.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

