Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Israel vaccinates children - Israel begins vaccinating children from age five to 11 after experiencing what its Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a "children's wave" with about half of confirmed cases among kids.

- Merkel's husband says unjabbed 'lazy' - Chancellor Angela Merkel's husband Joachim Sauer accuses unvaccinated Germans of "laziness" as the country struggles to contain a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections.

- 'Avoid Germany, Denmark' - The US State Department urges Americans not to travel to Germany and Denmark because of surging Covid cases. The US has the world's highest virus death toll and among the highest daily deaths from the virus.

- French PM positive - France's fully vaccinated Prime Minister Jean Castex goes into isolation after testing positive after his daughter caught the virus. Belgian PM Alexander De Croo and four of his ministers also go into quarantine having met Castex.

- 95% compliance - The White House says 95 percent of US Federal government employees had at least one shot ahead of a deadline to comply with a vaccination mandate, with five percent getting exemptions.

- Dutch arrests - Dutch police arrest at least 21 people after a fourth night of unrest over virus measures, although the situation has calmed.

- Steiner schools row - Alternative Steiner schools are the centre of a row about vaccine scepticism and stagnating jab rates in southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

- Asia golf back on tee - Golf's Asian Tour returns after a 20-month pandemic break on the Thai island of Phuket, buoyed by a $200 million cash injection from Australian legend Greg Norman with his new Saudi-backed series of 10 tournaments.

- More than 5.1 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,148,939 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 771,118, followed by Brazil with 612,659, India with 465,911, Mexico with 292,471 and Russia with 265,336.

The countries with the most new deaths are Russia with 1,241, followed by Ukraine with 326 and India with 249.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

