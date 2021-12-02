UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Thu 02nd December 2021

Paris, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - EU floats compulsory jabs - It is time to "think about mandatory vaccination", says European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen as infections soar across the bloc. German MPs are pondering making jabs compulsory by the end of the year.

- Children's shots in two weeks - BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines will be available for children in the EU by December 13, says Von der Leyen.

- OECD: Omicron to slow growth - The OECD says the Omicron variant threatens global recovery as it lowers the economic growth outlook for 2021 to 5.6 percent. It calls for a swifter rollout of vaccines, fearing the emergence of "breeding grounds" for deadlier strains.

- First Gulf case - Saudi Arabia records the Gulf's first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in a citizen returning from North Africa.

- Japan tightens travel ban - Japan asks airlines to stop taking incoming flight bookings for a month over Omicron concerns as a second traveller tests positive.

- Djokovic jab 'blackmail' - Australian Open organisers say they are not trying to "blackmail" tennis world number one Novak Djokovic by insisting all players are vaccinated. The Serbian refuses to say if he has been jabbed.

- Fiji reopens - Grass-skirted traditional dancers welcome holidaymakers back to Fiji as the South Pacific nation opens its borders to travellers for the first time since the pandemic began.

- Chinese city halts imports - The northern Chinese city of Manzhouli bordering Russia halts rail imports including coal and timber over fears of a fresh cluster of infections.

- Rugby stars stranded - Fourteen of the touring Munster rugby squad are forced to quarantine in Cape Town, as the rest return to Ireland where they face 10 days in isolation. Two members of the Cardiff touring party who test positive are also forced to stay behind.

- More than 5.2 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,214,847 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 780,233, followed by Brazil with 614,681, India with 469,247, Mexico with 294,246 and Russia with 276,419.

The countries with the most new deaths are the US with 1,809, followed by Russia with 1,226 and Poland with 570.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

