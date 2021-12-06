UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 01:30 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Brussels protest - Belgian police fire water cannon to disperse protesters opposed to compulsory health measures against Covid.

- 'Encouraging' signs on Omicron - Early indications of the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging", top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci says, while cautioning that more information is still needed.

- Jump in cases in Denmark - Denmark has seen a "concerning" jump to 183 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, a tripling of confirmed cases in 48 hours, health authorities say.

- Riyadh okays entry for Sputnik-jabbed - Saudi Arabia has granted approval for people vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik jab to enter the country in a move that will enable Muslims to take part in religious pilgrimages, the vaccine's developers say.

- Britain demands negative test for entry - The UK government announces that those travelling to the country will need to show a negative coronavirus test pre-departure as it reintroduces Covid-19 restrictions because of the Omicron variant.

- Jordan jails hospital chief over 10 Covid deaths -A Jordanian court sentences to three years in jail the director of a state hospital over the death of 10 patients at the facility which treated coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Water Russia Jail Riyadh Brussels United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Denmark Muslim Government Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations o ..

Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations of its 2022 projects, celebrate ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities

2 hours ago
 Storytellers, communication experts and advocates ..

Storytellers, communication experts and advocates to convene at Dignified Storyt ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah honours UAE&#039;s 50-year journey with 13 ..

Sharjah honours UAE&#039;s 50-year journey with 132 activities

2 hours ago
 ENOC Group to open 14 compact stations in Dubai

ENOC Group to open 14 compact stations in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.