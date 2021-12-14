UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - First UK death from Omicron - Omicron has killed at least one person in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals as he launches a large booster programme against the variant.

- Norway tightens measures - Norway announces new Covid curbs less than a week after tightening restrictions in the face of the spread of the Omicron variant and soaring case numbers and hospital admissions.

- Latvia protests - One police officer is injured and four demonstrators arrested as several thousand people in the Latvian capital Riga protest anti-Covid restrictions introduced by the government.

- Peru battles rising cases - Peru, hit by the world's highest coronavirus death rate, says it is battling a "resurgence" of the pandemic, with infections and deaths rising, but no case of the Omicron variant detected so far.

- First China Omicron case - China has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant, state media report authorities in the northeastern city of Tianjin as saying.

- DRC sees 'exponential' Covid rise - The Democratic Republic of Congo warns of an "exponential increase" in cases as the country battles a fourth wave of the pandemic and the arrival of the Omicron variant.

- Earlier boosters in Denmark - Danish health authorities say a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered sooner to everyone over 40 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

- Raducanu tests positive - US Open champion Emma Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19, and pulls out of this week's Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

- English premier league hit - The English Premier League reports 42 new Covid-19 cases, a record number since testing figures started being released in May 2020.

- Manchester United seeks postponement - Manchester United hold talks with the Premier League over the potential postponement of Tuesday's match at Brentford after becoming the latest top-flight team to be hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

- Swiss anti-Covid drug plan - Switzerland launches a financial support programme for the development of four anti-Covid drugs with national bio-pharmaceutical companies.

- Over 5.3 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,306,629 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP Monday at 2100 GMT.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 797,710, followed by Brazil with 616,830, India with 475,636, Mexico with 296,672 and Russia with 290,604.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

