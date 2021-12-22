UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Biden to address nation - US President Joe Biden addresses the nation, as the White House announces plans to distribute 500 million free Covid tests and mobilise military medical personnel if needed in the face of surging Omicron cases.

- Omicron-tweaked shots? - There is "no answer yet" on whether vaccine makers will have to adapt their Covid shots to counter the Omicron variant, Europe's medicines watchdog chief says.

- New German curbs - Germany caps private New Year's Eve parties at 10 vaccinated or recovered guests, and announces a ban on spectators at large sporting events from December 28 to slow Omicron's spread.

- UK aid package - Britain launches a £1.0 billion ($1.3 billion, 1.2 billion euro) aid package to help UK businesses hardest hit by the Omicron variant over Christmas.

- Israel bans travel from US - Israel's parliament bans travel from the United States, adding it to a blacklist of 50 countries now off limits as it tries to contain the Omicron variant.

- WHO approves Novavax - The World Health Organization (WHO) approves the Covid vaccine made by US pharma giant Novavax for emergency use, a day after the European Union gave it the green light.

- Omicron dominant in Denmark - The highly transmissible Omicron variant is now dominant in Denmark, its health minister says.

And it accounts for one fifth of cases in France, the government spokesman says.

- Nigeria cases rocket - Nigeria says Covid cases have shot up by 500 percent over the past two weeks, as it enters a fourth wave of the coronavirus.

- Sweden adopts measures - Sweden announces a slew of measures, including an expanded use of vaccine certificates, as Covid cases mount.

- Romanians protest pass - Up to 2,000 Romanians protest in front of the parliament against a proposed workplace Covid-19 green pass.

- Hogmanay street party off - Edinburgh's New Year's Eve street party is cancelled due to surging Covid cases, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces.

- Africa Cup of Nations on - The Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as planned in Cameroon next month, African football chief Patrice Motsepe confirms, dispelling rumours that it could again fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

- More than 5.3 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,359,858 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally Tuesday from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 807,952, followed by Brazil with 617,873, India with 478,007 and Russia with 299,249.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

India Africa Football Dead Protest World Israel Russia Europe Christmas China Parliament White House France German European Union Germany Edinburgh Brazil United Kingdom United States Sweden Cameroon Nigeria Denmark Euro December 2019 From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

23 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

23 minutes ago
 MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight mo ..

MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight model after completion of design ..

54 minutes ago
 Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly C ..

Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly Covid tests

2 minutes ago
 Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rall ..

Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rally

2 minutes ago
 Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state ..

Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state of siege

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.