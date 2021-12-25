UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Pandemic Christmas 2 - The world rings in a second pandemic Christmas -- and a third since the first outbreak in China -- as the fast-spreading Omicron virus brings the prospect of yet more Covid restrictions.

- New UK record - The UK announces a new record number of 122,186 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

- US Africa travel ban - The United States will next week lift the travel ban imposed on several southern African nations where the Omicron variant was first detected, officials say.

- Fourth jab in Chile - Chile will offer its citizens a fourth coronavirus vaccine dose from February, starting with high-risk categories, President Sebastian Pinera announces.

- Morocco flight ban - Morocco extends a halt on international passenger flights until the end of January as it tries to rein in surging cases of Omicron.

- Orthodox leader positive - The spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew I, 81, is in "good" condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, his office says.

- Guadeloupe protests - Protesters in Guadeloupe occupy the local legislature in the French Caribbean overseas territory, in a new flare-up of a standoff with Paris sparked by Covid rules.

- More than 5.3 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,385,564 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally Friday from official sources compiled by AFP.

Record numbers of new infections since the start of the pandemic have been passed this week so far in the UK, Denmark, Spain, France, Canada, Finland, Australia, Kenya, Malta, South Sudan, Iceland and Monaco.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

Africa Dead World Australia Christmas China Canada France Paris Monaco Iceland Spain United Kingdom Chile United States Sudan Finland Kenya Malta Morocco Denmark January February December 2019 Christian From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Ca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel kicks off tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 Italy Should Consider Putin's Proposal to Act as R ..

Italy Should Consider Putin's Proposal to Act as Russia-EU Mediator - Lawmaker

1 hour ago
 Burdensome friends: C.Africa's Wagner allies

Burdensome friends: C.Africa's Wagner allies

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Christian community on ..

Prime Minister felicitates Christian community on Christmas

1 hour ago
 Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed ..

Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed Limit Change

1 hour ago
 Moscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative t ..

Moscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative to Protest Over South Kurils Ex ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.