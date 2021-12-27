Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US struggles with testing problems - Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci acknowledges a Covid "testing problem" as the Omicron strain overwhelms the nation, and vows to make more tests available to Americans next month.

- Protests over Belgian theatre closures - Thousands of people march in Brussels to protest the closure of theatres and cinemas as a Covid safety measure, arguing it makes no sense when cafes and restaurants are allowed to say open.

- China tightens city lockdown - Chinese officials tighten restrictions on the city of Xi'an, where 13 million residents are already currently confined to their homes, as case numbers soar.

- More sports events, personalities hit - Top Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov tests positive for Covid on arrival at Sydney, ahead of next month's Australian Open Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira is the latest Premier League coach to test positive.

- More than 5.3 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,395,830 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally Sunday from official sources compiled by AFP.

Overall, the United States has recorded the most Covid deaths, with 816,535, followed by Brazil on 618,424, India on 479,682 and Russia on 304,218.

Peru has lost the most people to the virus relative to its population.

Europe has recorded a greater number of deaths than any region in the past week with 53 percent of the global total followed by the USA/Canada area which accounted for 22 percent of fatalities.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.