UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - New Year celebrated under shadow of Covid - The world celebrates the New Year with festivities cancelled or severely curtailed, with the third year of the pandemic marked by an explosion of infections but timid signs of hope for 2022.

Britain, the United States and even Australia, long protected from the pandemic, break records for new recorded cases, while France announces that Omicron is now the dominant strain in the country.

- Europe tops 100 million cases - Europe, the current epicentre of the pandemic, passes the milestone of 100 million cases identified since the virus emerged in December 2019, or more than a third of the total cases worldwide, according to an AFP tally at 1845 GMT on Saturday.

- Sporting Calendar thrown into chaos - The Omicron variant disrupts the sporting calendar with countless fixtures postponed all over the world in sports, ranging from football and rugby to basketball, boxing and volleyball.

- Dutch police raid Covid-rule-breaking rave - Dutch police break up a rave party in breach of Covid rules that was attended by hundreds in a disused factory, local media report.

Dozens of police officers enter the makeshift venue in the central town of Rijswijk with hundreds more mobilised to shepherd people away, NOS television says.

- France says six-year-olds must wear masks on public transport - The French government says children aged six and above will have to wear a face mask on public transport from Monday.

Masks had previously been compulsory from the age of 11, but Paris is tightening regulations given the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

- UK minister says 'try to live with virus' - Britain's health minister insists that reimposing coronavirus restrictions in England will be "an absolute last resort" and that the country must "try to live with Covid".

"Curbs on our freedom must be an absolute last resort and the British people rightly expect us to do everything in our power to avert them," Health Secretary Sajid Javid writes in an article.

- Cases quadruple in Guadeloupe -The number of new cases of Covid-19 has quadrupled in four days on the French island of Guadeloupe, rising to 2,191 compared with 543 cases over seven days last week.

Related Topics

Football World Police Australia Sports Europe France Paris United Kingdom United States Turkish Lira December 2019 Media TV All From Government Million Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

36 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

9 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

9 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

9 hours ago
 Custom foils urea smuggling attempt to Afghanistan ..

Custom foils urea smuggling attempt to Afghanistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.