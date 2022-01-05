Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Record cases - The United States sets a new world record with more than one million cases logged Monday as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.

UK Covid cases top 200,000 in 24 hours for the first time, while nearly 300,000 new daily infections have been recorded in France, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

Australia reports a record daily tally of nearly 50,000 cases.

- Omicron in 128 countries - The highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 is present in around 128 countries, and it will become dominant "in a matter of weeks", the World Health Organization's Covid-19 incident manager Abdi Mahamud says.

- Israel backs fourth jab - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says that an Israeli study indicates fourth coronavirus vaccinations were "safe" and increased antibodies "fivefold".

- Belgium eases rules - Belgium will from Monday ease its rules on testing and quarantine, reducing the period of isolation for asymptomatic and mild positive Covid cases from 10 to seven days.

- Swedish monarchs positive - The king and queen of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf, 75, and Queen Silvia, 78, have both tested positive for Covid-19 and have "mild symptoms", the Swedish Royal Court says.

- Djokovic to Australian Open - World number one Novak Djokovic says that he is heading to the Australian Open to defend his title after being granted a Covid-19 medical exemption to play.

- More football woes - Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Dayot Upamecano join the long list of football players hit by Covid-19, as does Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

- Armani cancels shows - Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani says it will cancel its upcoming January shows in Milan and Paris due to rising Covid cases in Europe.

- Famous French twins die of Covid - Two French twin brothers, Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, who became the faces of a famed 1980s science tv programme, die within a week of each other from Covid-19 after refusing the vaccination.

- More than 5.4 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,449,474 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 827,749, followed by Brazil with 619,209, India 482,017 and Russia 312,187.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.