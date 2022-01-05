UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Record cases - The United States sets a new world record with more than one million cases logged Monday as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.

UK Covid cases top 200,000 in 24 hours for the first time, while nearly 300,000 new daily infections have been recorded in France, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

Australia reports a record daily tally of nearly 50,000 cases.

- Omicron in 128 countries - The highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 is present in around 128 countries, and it will become dominant "in a matter of weeks", the World Health Organization's Covid-19 incident manager Abdi Mahamud says.

- Israel backs fourth jab - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says that an Israeli study indicates fourth coronavirus vaccinations were "safe" and increased antibodies "fivefold".

- Belgium eases rules - Belgium will from Monday ease its rules on testing and quarantine, reducing the period of isolation for asymptomatic and mild positive Covid cases from 10 to seven days.

- Swedish monarchs positive - The king and queen of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf, 75, and Queen Silvia, 78, have both tested positive for Covid-19 and have "mild symptoms", the Swedish Royal Court says.

- Djokovic to Australian Open - World number one Novak Djokovic says that he is heading to the Australian Open to defend his title after being granted a Covid-19 medical exemption to play.

- More football woes - Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Dayot Upamecano join the long list of football players hit by Covid-19, as does Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

- Armani cancels shows - Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani says it will cancel its upcoming January shows in Milan and Paris due to rising Covid cases in Europe.

- Famous French twins die of Covid - Two French twin brothers, Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, who became the faces of a famed 1980s science tv programme, die within a week of each other from Covid-19 after refusing the vaccination.

- More than 5.4 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,449,474 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 827,749, followed by Brazil with 619,209, India 482,017 and Russia 312,187.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

India Football Dead Prime Minister World Israel Russia Europe China France Paris Milan Brazil Belgium United States Sweden January December 2019 Australian Open TV From Top PSG Bayern Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave W ..

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdo ..

12 minutes ago
 US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposal ..

US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible

12 minutes ago
 US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket ..

US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket Sites Posing Threat in Syria ..

12 minutes ago
 US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

46 minutes ago
 Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

46 minutes ago
 Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affecte ..

Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affected areas of Gwadar

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.