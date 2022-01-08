UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Covid cases top 300 million - The total number of Covid-19 cases registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic tops 300 million, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

- Supreme Court battle - The US Supreme Court hears challenges to Covid vaccination mandates imposed by the Biden administration on millions of American workers.

- Djokovic thanks fans - Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic thanks people "around the world" for their support since he was dramatically refused entry to Australia over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

- Hong Kong party - Dozens of senior Hong Kong officials and lawmakers are ordered into quarantine after health officials discover a second preliminary coronavirus case at a birthday party attended by many of the city's political elite.

- German bars, restaurants - Germany will limit access to bars and restaurants to people who are fully vaccinated or recovered and can also provide a negative test, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says.

- India festival - An Indian court rejects a bid to cancel a major Hindu festival, the annual Gangasagar Mela, despite fears the vast gathering could spread coronavirus infections.

- Austrian Chancellor positive - Austria's head of government Karl Nehammer tests positive for Covid-19, the chancellery announces, saying the fully vaccinated leader has not experienced any symptoms.

- US job figures - The US economy added only 199,000 jobs in December but the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, a mixed ending to a year spent recovering from the mass pandemic layoffs.

- India ups growth - India raises its financial year growth estimates to 9.2 percent despite a surge in coronavirus infections threatening the country's recovery.

- More than 5.4 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,470,916 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Friday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 833,989, followed by Brazil with 619,641, India 483,178 and Russia 314,604.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

India Tennis Dead Supreme Court World Australia Russia China German Job Germany Hong Kong Austria Brazil December 2019 From Government Top Million Jobs Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

1 hour ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

1 hour ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

1 hour ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.