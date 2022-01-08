Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Covid cases top 300 million - The total number of Covid-19 cases registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic tops 300 million, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

- Supreme Court battle - The US Supreme Court hears challenges to Covid vaccination mandates imposed by the Biden administration on millions of American workers.

- Djokovic thanks fans - Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic thanks people "around the world" for their support since he was dramatically refused entry to Australia over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

- Hong Kong party - Dozens of senior Hong Kong officials and lawmakers are ordered into quarantine after health officials discover a second preliminary coronavirus case at a birthday party attended by many of the city's political elite.

- German bars, restaurants - Germany will limit access to bars and restaurants to people who are fully vaccinated or recovered and can also provide a negative test, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says.

- India festival - An Indian court rejects a bid to cancel a major Hindu festival, the annual Gangasagar Mela, despite fears the vast gathering could spread coronavirus infections.

- Austrian Chancellor positive - Austria's head of government Karl Nehammer tests positive for Covid-19, the chancellery announces, saying the fully vaccinated leader has not experienced any symptoms.

- US job figures - The US economy added only 199,000 jobs in December but the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, a mixed ending to a year spent recovering from the mass pandemic layoffs.

- India ups growth - India raises its financial year growth estimates to 9.2 percent despite a surge in coronavirus infections threatening the country's recovery.

- More than 5.4 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,470,916 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Friday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 833,989, followed by Brazil with 619,641, India 483,178 and Russia 314,604.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.