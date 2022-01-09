Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Two million cases a day worldwide - The world records more than two million daily coronavirus cases on average between January 1 and 7 with figures doubling in 10 days, an AFP tally shows.

An average of 2,106,118 new daily infections were reported over the seven-day period, shortly after the one million case threshold was passed in the week of December 23-29, 2021.

- UK coronavirus deaths top 150,000 - More than 150,000 people have died after catching coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the government announces Saturday in a milestone for one of the worst-affected countries in Europe.

- Djokovic asks to train - Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has asked to be moved from a Melbourne detention centre so he can train for the Australian Open, his lawyers say.

Djokovic has been in the Park Hotel detention facility since his arrival in the country, after border agents tore up his entry visa for failing to meet the country's tough Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

- 100,000 march in France against government vaccine requirement - More than 100,000 people across France protest over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated.

The turnout is four times higher than the numbers who answered the December 18 call to protest, when 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates.

- Burkina Africa Cup of Nations team hit by virus - Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore denounces coronavirus testing procedures at the Africa Cup of Nations after up to five players and coach Kamou Malo test positive in the run-up to Sunday's opener against hosts Cameroon.

- Iranian writer dies in detention - Dissident Iranian poet and film-maker Baktash Abtin has died in detention in Tehran after falling ill with Covid-19, rights groups say, blaming the Islamic republic's leadership for his death.

- Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine after false positive - Multiple Hong Kong officials and lawmakers will be allowed to leave a quarantine camp after one of two coronavirus cases detected at a party they attended is declared a false positive.

Dozens of senior officials and lawmakers were ordered into Hong Kong's 21-day quarantine facilities this week as health officials warn of an imminent outbreak due to the Omicron variant.

- Over 5.4 million deaths worldwide - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,480,481 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Saturday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 836,901, followed by Brazil with 619,822, India 483,463 and Russia 315,400.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.