Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Paris, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Australia says Djokovic 'unvaccinated' - Australia's government says world tennis number one Novak Djokovic is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and that his legal battle to stay in the country for the Australian Open should be dismissed.

Government lawyers say it is a matter of "common ground" that Djokovic "is unvaccinated" in a court filing before an online hearing that will decide the case, as the superstar remains confined to a Melbourne detention centre.

- More than 10 million cases in Africa - Africa has registered more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to figures from the African Union's health watchdog.

Data released by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention shows that as of Saturday there have been 10,028,508 cases reported by the African Union's 55 member states since the outbreak of the pandemic.

- 14 million people tested in China's Tianjin - The northern Chinese city of Tianjin advises its nearly 14 million residents to stay at home while authorities conduct mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant.

The port city near the capital Beijing has emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases are reported there, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission.

- Record case numbers in Mexico and Peru - Mexico reports more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases, setting a new record and prompting some states to close schools.

Experts say the country's infection total is much higher than the figures given in official statistics due to low testing rates.

Peru, which has the world's highest Covid-19 death rate, also registers all-time high case numbers, with more than 16,000 new infections recorded.

- France to strengthen testing capacity - France announces plans to bolster its testing capacity as long queues form outside testing centres amid a fresh wave of the virus fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal says "several hundred" testing hubs would be set up near vaccination centres. Around 10 million people are being tested every week.

- Italian islanders exempt from transport Covid passport - Italy will exempt its island residents from showing Covid passports on public transport, a measure that will come into force on Monday, to avoid placing them in a "forced exile".

A government decree says a basic health passport, which can be obtained with proof of a negative test, will be enough to use on public transport on the islands, but only for health or educational reasons.

- More than 5.4 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,483,023 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 837,264, followed by Brazil with 619,937, India with 483,790 and Russia with 316,163.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

