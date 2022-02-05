UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Winter Olympics open - President Xi Jinping declares the Beijing Winter Olympics open, after a build-up overshadowed by Covid.

- Two of German team positive - Two members of Germany's team, including three-time Olympic nordic combined champion Eric Frenzel, test positive for Covid before the opening ceremony.

- Austria jab law comes into force - Austria's president signs a law making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all adults, a first in the European Union. It will come into force on Saturday.

- US job gains - The US economy brushes off a spike in Covid-19 infections to add 467,000 jobs in January, far better than expected.

- But losses in Canada - However, Canada shed 200,000 jobs in January as reintroduced Covid health restrictions led businesses to close.

- Spain ends outdoor masks - Spain will end the mandatory use of face masks outdoors on Tuesday, a measure reimposed in late December to tackle a surge in Omicron variant cases.

- Greece eases rules - Greece says it will no longer require travellers with European vaccine passports to undergo Covid-19 tests before entering the country from next week.

- Canada vows crackdown - Ottawa's police chief vows to crack down on an "unlawful" occupation of the Canadian capital by protesters opposed to vaccine mandates, as the trucker convoy's clogging of the city enters a second week.

- 5.7 million dead - Coronavirus has killed at least 5,710,711 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Friday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 897,377, followed by Brazil with 630,001. Indian deaths stand at 500,055, having officially passed the half million mark on Friday.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

India Dead Police China Canada German European Union Job Germany Ottawa Beijing Austria Spain Brazil Greece January December 2019 Olympics All From Million Xi Jinping Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

7 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

8 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

9 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

10 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

10 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>