Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Winter Olympics open - President Xi Jinping declares the Beijing Winter Olympics open, after a build-up overshadowed by Covid.

- Two of German team positive - Two members of Germany's team, including three-time Olympic nordic combined champion Eric Frenzel, test positive for Covid before the opening ceremony.

- Austria jab law comes into force - Austria's president signs a law making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all adults, a first in the European Union. It will come into force on Saturday.

- US job gains - The US economy brushes off a spike in Covid-19 infections to add 467,000 jobs in January, far better than expected.

- But losses in Canada - However, Canada shed 200,000 jobs in January as reintroduced Covid health restrictions led businesses to close.

- Spain ends outdoor masks - Spain will end the mandatory use of face masks outdoors on Tuesday, a measure reimposed in late December to tackle a surge in Omicron variant cases.

- Greece eases rules - Greece says it will no longer require travellers with European vaccine passports to undergo Covid-19 tests before entering the country from next week.

- Canada vows crackdown - Ottawa's police chief vows to crack down on an "unlawful" occupation of the Canadian capital by protesters opposed to vaccine mandates, as the trucker convoy's clogging of the city enters a second week.

- 5.7 million dead - Coronavirus has killed at least 5,710,711 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Friday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 897,377, followed by Brazil with 630,001. Indian deaths stand at 500,055, having officially passed the half million mark on Friday.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.