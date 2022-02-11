Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Canada truckers protest widens - Trucker-led protests against coronavirus restrictions in Canada shut down a new US border crossing, as copycat movements gather steam as far afield as Europe and New Zealand.

- Paris, Brussels, Vienna ban convoys - French police warn they will prevent so-called "Freedom Convoys" from blockading Paris, as protesters against Covid rules begin to drive towards the capital.

Belgian authorities say they will block similar protests in the Belgian capital next week, while Austrian police also announce a ban as several hundred vehicles prepare to converge Friday in central Vienna.

- AstraZeneca warns on sales - AstraZeneca warns that coronavirus product sales and profit margins will drop this year as the pandemic recedes and after record-high group revenue in 2021.

- French anti-vax Nobel winner dies - French researcher Luc Montagnier, who shared the Nobel medicine prize for his vital early discoveries on AIDS, and later became a scientific pariah and hero for French anti-vaxxers, dies aged 89.

- Prince Charles positive, again - Prince Charles is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, his office says.

- Former UK leader lambasts Johnson - British ex-premier John Major accuses Prime Minister Boris Johnson of breaking Covid laws and fostering public "contempt" for politics as police prepare to grill Downing Street party-goers.

- Spain drops outdoor mask rule - Spain drops the mandatory use of face masks outdoors, though many people keep them on in Madrid, with face coverings now an everyday staple.

- Berlinale begins despite spike - The Berlin film festival, Europe's first top movie gathering of the year, returns as a live event in German capital despite the country dealing with record daily infections.

- Over 5.7 million deaths - Coronavirus has killed at least 5,775,516 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Thursday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 912,255, followed by Brazil with 635,074, India 506,520 and Russia 338,091.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.