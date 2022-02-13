UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Police fire tear gas to stop protest convoy - Paris police fire teargas and issue hundreds of fines to break up a convoy of vehicles attempting to block traffic in a protest over Covid restrictions and rising living costs.

- Canadian police evacuate key border bridge - Canadian police begin clearing a key bridge of truckers protesting Covid-19 restrictions, even as authorities in Ottawa brace for renewed demonstrations expected to bring thousands to the Federal capital.

- Anti-restrictions convoy in The Hague - Police disperse a convoy of vehicles from that briefly brought The Hague's city centre to a standstill, protesting coronavirus restrictions.

- Australian protesters rally against vaccines - Thousands of protesters march through Australia's capital, Canberra, to the parliament building to denounce Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

- Chine greenlights Pfizer anti-Covid pill - China says it has given "conditional" approval for Pfizer's Covid-19 drug Paxlovid to treat adults with mild to moderate illness and a high risk of developing severe disease.

- Norway lifts final Covid curbs - Norway lifts its final Covid restrictions, scrapping social distancing and masks in crowded spaces despite a surge in Omicron infections.

- Iceland's PM tests positive for Covid - Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir tests positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus from a family member, she announces on Facebook.

- Over 5.8 million dead - Coronavirus has killed at least 5,802,609 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Saturday at 1800 GMT.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 918,760, followed by Brazil with 637,152, and India 507,981.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

India Dead Fire Prime Minister Protest Police Australia China Parliament Facebook Norway Vehicles Traffic Canberra Ottawa Paris The Hague Iceland Brazil March December Border Gas 2019 Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chelsea and Palmeiras go to extra time at Club Wor ..

Chelsea and Palmeiras go to extra time at Club World Cup

16 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban kicks off re-election campaign

Hungary's Orban kicks off re-election campaign

16 minutes ago
 'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden ..

'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden-Putin call: US official

17 minutes ago
 India moving towards genocide of Muslims: Presiden ..

India moving towards genocide of Muslims: President

17 minutes ago
 Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo ..

Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo on track for gold

17 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engag ..

Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engaged - Senior Administration Off ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>