Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Police fire tear gas to stop protest convoy - Paris police fire teargas and issue hundreds of fines to break up a convoy of vehicles attempting to block traffic in a protest over Covid restrictions and rising living costs.

- Canadian police evacuate key border bridge - Canadian police begin clearing a key bridge of truckers protesting Covid-19 restrictions, even as authorities in Ottawa brace for renewed demonstrations expected to bring thousands to the Federal capital.

- Anti-restrictions convoy in The Hague - Police disperse a convoy of vehicles from that briefly brought The Hague's city centre to a standstill, protesting coronavirus restrictions.

- Australian protesters rally against vaccines - Thousands of protesters march through Australia's capital, Canberra, to the parliament building to denounce Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

- Chine greenlights Pfizer anti-Covid pill - China says it has given "conditional" approval for Pfizer's Covid-19 drug Paxlovid to treat adults with mild to moderate illness and a high risk of developing severe disease.

- Norway lifts final Covid curbs - Norway lifts its final Covid restrictions, scrapping social distancing and masks in crowded spaces despite a surge in Omicron infections.

- Iceland's PM tests positive for Covid - Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir tests positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus from a family member, she announces on Facebook.

- Over 5.8 million dead - Coronavirus has killed at least 5,802,609 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Saturday at 1800 GMT.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 918,760, followed by Brazil with 637,152, and India 507,981.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.