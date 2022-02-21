Coronavirus: Latest global developments

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Fortress Australia re-opens - Australia reopens its borders to vaccinated tourists, nearly two years after imposing some of the world's strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions.

- England to scrap curbs - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce an end to all pandemic legal curbs in England, insisting it is time to "live with Covid", despite criticism.

- Vaccine pass for Hong Kong - Hong Kong will launch a vaccine pass scheme this week, officials say, as hospitals struggle under an Omicron-fuelled outbreak and the finance hub sees record-high departures.

- New Zealand protests - New Zealand police accuse anti-vaccine demonstrators of throwing human waste at them, during a pre-dawn operation to place roadblocks around a protest camp outside Wellington's parliament building.

- Eurozone growth jumps - Economic growth in the eurozone jumps to a five-month high in February as coronavirus restrictions are eased, IHS Markit says.

- Germany to enter recession - The Bundesbank says the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic risks pushing the German economy into a technical recession before a recovery from the second quarter.

- Djokovic is back - Novak Djokovic's season, derailed in January when the world number one was deported from Australia before the Open, finally starts in Dubai.

- More than 5.8 million dead - Coronavirus has killed at least 5,884,689 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Monday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 935,335, followed by Brazil with 644,286 and India with 512,109.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

