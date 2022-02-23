UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Omicron variant not more severe - The BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain, which has circulated widely in countries such as Denmark, is not more severe than the original, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

- Queen Elizabeth II cancels engagements - Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has cancelled her planned virtual engagements for Tuesday due to "mild cold-like" coronavirus symptoms, Buckingham Palace says.

- Compulsory testing in Hong Kong - All Hong Kongers must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing, chief executive Carrie Lam says, saying those who do not comply "will be held liable".

She also confirms that mainland Chinese officials are now coordinating the response to the financial hub's worst outbreak.

- Air passenger traffic prognosis - Passenger traffic at Dubai international airport, the world's busiest, will not recover to pre-Covid levels before 2024, its CEO tells AFP.

- More than 5.8 million dead - Coronavirus has killed at least 5,892,084 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 935,991, followed by Brazil with 644,604 and India 512,344.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

