Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Rome ditches Sputnik V - Rome's Latium region says it is suspending collaboration with Russia over the Sputnik V Covid vaccine, which involved helping with testing and funding, due to the invasion of Ukraine.

- Swedish report - Sweden made the right decision not to impose a lockdown early on in the Covid pandemic, but should have introduced more measures earlier, a government-appointed commission says.

- US vaccines for Bangladesh - The United States is shipping more than 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh, making it the biggest recipient of Washington's global donations, the White House says.

- Hong Kong prison outbreak - The Omicron virus is spreading through Hong Kong prisons where 200 inmates have been infected with hundreds of political activists and protesters held behind bars.

- Nearly six million dead - Coronavirus has killed at least 5,925,534 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources Friday.

The Covid-19 pandemic continued its strong retreat this week around the world, except in Asia where the number of cases increased by a fifth.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 944,831, followed by Brazil on 647,390 and India 513,226.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.