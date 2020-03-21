UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Chinese epicentre a 'hope' - The World Health Organization (WHO) says that Wuhan, the original Chinese epicentre of the outbreak, reporting no new daily cases for the first time gave "hope" to the rest of the world.

The UN health agency's chief also warns young people they are "not invincible" against the pandemic.

- Treatment prospects - Swiss laboratory Novartis offers to make available up to 130 million doses of anti-malarial drug chloroquine, which is considered a potential efficient treatment for the coronavirus.

Pharmaceutical industry executives say they expect it will take 12 to 18 months to roll out a vaccine and jointly pledge to make it available worldwide based on need.

- More than 11,000 dead - More than a quarter of a million cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded, with 11,129 deaths, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1900 GMT on Friday based on official sources.

There have been at least 258,930 infections reported in 163 countries and territories.

Italy has suffered the most deaths, 4,032, out of 47,021 cases, with 627 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

China has 80,976 cases, including 3,248 fatalities and 71,150 people recovered.

The worst affected countries after that are Iran with 1,433 deaths, Spain with 1,002 deaths, France 450 deaths .

- Confinements - Tunisia and Argentina declare nationwide confinement.

Austria is extending its confinement measures to April 13.

California is placed under lockdown, while New York's governor orders non-essential businesses to close and bans all gatherings.

US President Donald Trump says there is no need for a national lockdown.

Bavaria, Germany's largest state, and the Sarre lockdown.

Jordan will impose a curfew from Saturday.

- Rules tightened - Britain orders the closure of pubs, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and theatres.

Malaysia is to deploy the army to help the police make people respect confinement.

- Borders tightening - The US-Mexico border will be closed for non-essential travel, following a similar move for the US-Canada border.

Washington suspends the delivery of all ordinary visas for countries around the world.

Belgium shuts its borders to all but freight and travellers deemed to be on essential business.

Bolivia closes its land and air borders - Economic measures - The European Commission suspends the European Union's budgetary discipline rules, allowing member states to spend as much as necessary to fight the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

The British government says it will help cover the wages of people hit by the outbreak.

- Millions miss school meals - Some 300 million children who depend on school meals are missing out due to closures triggered by pandemic, the World food Programme says.

- Airlines hit - British airline easyJet says it will ground the majority of its planes from March 24.

Latin America's second biggest carrier Avianca suspends its international flights and put its 5,000 employees on unpaid leave.

Related Topics

Dead World Army Police Governor United Nations Business Iran China France European Union Trump Germany Young Wuhan New York Argentina Spain Tunisia March April Border All From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

38 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

53 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

1 hour ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.