Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Stay home - Across the globe an estimated 900 million people are confined to their homes, according to an AFP tally.

The majority are hemmed in by obligatory government lockdown orders while others are under curfew, in quarantine or heeding advice not to leave their homes.

In the US more than a third of the population are adjusting to life in various phases of lockdown.

Britain urges 1.5 million people most at risk from the virus to stay home.

Greece says it will impose nationwide lockdown as of Monday.

Iraq declares a curfew across the country.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine after contact with a doctor who tested positive.

- Latin America and Africa - A host of countries across Latin America have started obligatory confinement -- Venezuela, Argentina, El Salvador and Bolivia. On Tuesday Colombia will do the same.

In Brazil the state of Sao Paulo as of Tuesday will be under 15-day quarantine.

In Africa, Tunisia and Rwanda start nationwide confinement.

- More than 14,000 dead - At least 14,396 deaths have been recorded since the virus first emerged in December, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1900 GMT on Sunday based on official sources.

There have been more than 324,290 infections reported in 171 countries and territories.

Italy has recorded 5,476 deaths out of 59,138 cases, with more than 7,000 recoveries.

China has 81,054 cases, including 3,261 fatalities and 72,244 people recovered.

The worst affected countries after Italy and China are Spain with 1,720 deaths, Iran with 1,685 deaths, France with 674 deaths, and the US with 390 deaths.

- Toughening measures - Germany bans gatherings of more than two people.

Italy stops all non-essential production to guarantee the supply of essential goods, and tightens the rules of confinement with the closure of all its green spaces.

Australia, having already shut its borders to foreigners and non-residents, tells citizens to cancel domestic travel plans.

In France curfews are imposed in several cities including Nice and Montpellier.

In Thailand the government steps up its efforts, shuttering most public spaces, from shopping malls and beauty parlours to golf courses and swimming pools.

Millions of Indians go into lockdown as the country experiments with a curfew.

Nigeria, the most populated country in Africa with 200 million people, tightens its rules, restricting religious and social gatherings in some places to 50 people.

France declares a health emergency. Spain says it will ask parliament to extend a state of emergency until April 11.

- Shutting more borders - The Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso close their borders this weekend, as do Rwanda and the Republic of Congo.

Brazil will shut its borders as of Monday to all visitors from Europe, Australia and several Asian countries.

Cuba will close its borders to non-residents on Tuesday.

Romania bars most foreigners from entering the country.

- Postponements, infections - The International Olympic Committee saya postponing the 2020 Olympics is one of its options but that cancellation of the Tokyo showpiece is "not on the agenda".

Spanish opera star Placido Domingo says he has tested positive, adding that he and his family are "in good health".