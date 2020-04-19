UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 160,000 dead worldwide - There have been 2,334,139 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which 160,685 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 39,090 fatalities.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 23,227 dead. Spain follows with 20,453, then France with 19,323 and Britain with 15,464.

With 101,493 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit continent.

Related Topics

Dead World Europe France Died Spain United States Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia Group shareholders approve 15% cash dividen ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE monitors banks’ utilisation of Targeted Ec ..

2 hours ago

Emirati awarded title of &#039;Personality of the ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces 6 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Weekly Price Index falls by 0.7% in ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed follows up Abu Dhabi Judicial De ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.