Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 160,000 dead worldwide - There have been 2,334,139 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which 160,685 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 39,090 fatalities.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 23,227 dead. Spain follows with 20,453, then France with 19,323 and Britain with 15,464.

With 101,493 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit continent.