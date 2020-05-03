Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Europe begins easing lockdowns - Several countries in Europe begin on Monday the first phase of lifting their lockdowns.

For example, Italians will be allowed to meet with family or gather in limited numbers. In Spain some small businesses such as hairdressers will open for individual customer appointments. And in Germany, schools will start opening in some regions.

- South Korea to relax social distancing - South Korea says it will loosen social distancing rules this week to allow gatherings and events to take place.

Some professional sports, including baseball and soccer, are also due to start their new seasons this week although the matches will be played behind closed doors.

- More than 243,000 deaths - At least 243,637 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

In all, more than 3.4 million cases have now been reported in 195 countries and territories.

In the United States, which has the highest toll, 66,385 people have died. Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 28,710 dead, followed by the United Kingdom with 28,131, Spain 25,264 and France 24,760.

- Missing out on other vaccines - UNICEF warns the pandemic could jeopardise vaccination campaigns in the middle East and North Africa.

Millions of children could miss out on polio and measles immunisations, the UN agency says.

- Iran to reopen mosques - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says mosques will reopen across large parts of the country on Monday.

The measure is not expected to be implemented in the capital, Tehran, or in the main Shiite holy cities of Mashhad, which are among those most affected by the outbreak.

- Boost for German football - Germany's minister for the interior and sport says he supports a resumption of the country's football season this month, as long as teams and players respect several hygiene conditions.

- Portugal limits capacity on planes - Portugal will limit as of Sunday the passenger numbers on its planes to two thirds of their capacity in order to respect social distancing.

The national carrier TAP will resume its first international flights on Thursday.

- Philippines cancels inbound flights - The Philippines halts all inbound passenger flights for a week to free up space in quarantine centres filled with thousands of migrant workers returning home. Outbound flights continue to operate.

- India readies for star-studded concert - Rock legend Mick Jagger and Hollywood's Will Smith are among dozens of international and Bollywood stars who will take part in a four-hour concert on Sunday to raise funds for the battle against the virus in India, where the number of cases is surging.