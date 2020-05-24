Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- China fears 'new Cold War' - China says relations with the United States are "on the brink of a new Cold War", fuelled in part by tensions over the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Washington has been infected by a "political virus" compelling figures there to continually attack Beijing.

- More than 342,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 342,295 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Sunday based on official sources.

There have been more than 5,327,680 officially recorded cases in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 97,087. It is followed by Britain with 36,675, Italy with 32,735, Spain with 28,678 and France with 28,332.

- Beijing 'open' to virus source search - China is "open" to international cooperation to identify the source of the virus, but any investigation must be led by the World Health Organization and "free of political interference", says its foreign minister.

- Ramadan ends quietly - Muslims around the world begin a sombre Eid al-Fitr, the three-day festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping for new clothes, gifts and sweet treats.

But amid various confinement measures, many places of worship remain closed, including islam's two most important mosques in Mecca and Medina.

- breaking the rules? - Dominic Cummings, a top advisor in the British government, is at the centre of a scandal after he was seen visiting his parents 250 miles (400 kilometres) away from his London home during the country's lockdown, despite suffering from virus symptoms.

He denies any wrongdoing but faces calls to quit.

- Grim front page - As the US approaches 100,000 deaths, The New York Times marks the grim milestone with a stark memorial on its front page -- one-line obituaries for 1,000 victims.