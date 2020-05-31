Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Trump cuts ties with WHO - US President Donald Trump delivers a major blow to the finances of the World Health Organization, making permanent his decision to break off ties with the agency and redirect WHO funds "to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs".

The move sparks a fierce backlash.

Germany blasts the decision as "disappointing" and a setback for global health, while Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet medical journal, says it is "madness and terrifying".

"The US government has gone rogue at a time of humanitarian emergency," he tweets.

The European Union calls on the US to "reconsider".

- Six million cases - The pandemic has killed 366,848 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 2015 GMT on Saturday, based on official sources.

There have been more than six million cases registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 103,472 deaths. It is followed by Britain with 38,376, Italy with 33,340, France with 28,771 and Brazil with 27,878.

- UK live sport - The British government approves the return of domestic competitive sport behind closed doors from June 1.

- India loosens lockdown - India will begin a major relaxation of the world's biggest lockdown from early June, even as the country sees another record rise in confirmed infections.

The end of the lockdown will be staged and for now will not include some "containment zones" with high infection rates, the home ministry says.

But elsewhere, places of religious worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen as normal from June 8, while schools and universities will resume classes after discussions with Indian state authorities, with a decision due in July.

International air travel, mass transit, cinemas, swimming pools and bars remain closed.

- Uruguay leader in quarantine - Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou is in quarantine after attending a meeting with an official who tested positive for the virus.

- Return of NBA? - NBA commissioner Adam Silver tells team owners he is targeting a July 31 return to play, US media reports, but the format for completing the top basketball league's season remains unclear.

- Formula 1 green flag - Formula One's season will finally get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, the Austrian government announces.

The Spielberg circuit will also stage a second race the following weekend.

Both races will be go ahead without spectators.

- Pisa tower and Paris parks - In further signs of European countries progressively emerging from lockdowns, Italy's famed Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens to visitors as do the parks in Paris, both shuttered for months.

- Hands off Gibraltar monkeys - Authorities in Britain's tiny enclave of Gibraltar, fearful of a virus outbreak among its famous Barbary monkeys, ban tourists from touching the animals.