Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, June 6 :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Hydroxychloroquine: new twist - The first large-scale study to provide results finds controversial malaria and rheumatoid arthritis drug hydroxychloroquine has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

The University of Oxford's Recovery trial says that it will now stop recruiting patients to be given hydroxychloroquine "with immediate effect".

- Worst is over: Trump - President Donald Trump asserts that the United States has made it through the worst of the pandemic.

"We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we're doing really well," he tells a news briefing called after the release of surprisingly good US job numbers.

The Labor Department reported the country gained 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent after extremely high job losses during the previous months due to lockdowns.

- WHO backs use of masks - The World Health Organization (WHO), in a change of advice, backs the use of fabric facemasks in places where the new coronavirus is widespread and physical distancing is difficult.

But the UN health agency says that facemasks alone "will not protect you from COVID-19" -- and people suffering with the virus should not be out in public if they can avoid it.

- More than 392,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 392,878 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Friday, based on official sources.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 108,708 deaths, followed by Britain with 40,261, Brazil with 34,021, Italy with 33,774, and France with 29,111 fatalities.

- Easing restrictions - Ireland says it will accelerate its plan to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming days, with more workplaces and shops to reopen on Monday, while a hastening of the scheme will allow widespread travel and see the final lifting of all restrictions in July rather than August.

- Opening borders - The 27-nation European Union says it could reopen borders to travellers from outside the region in early July, after some countries within the bloc made the decision to open frontiers to European visitors.

- Bombardier slashes jobs - Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier announces it will cut 2,500 jobs this year -- 10 percent of its global workforce -- citing the impact of the pandemic on demand for its business jets.