Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Prepare for next pandemic - The leaders of European Union heavyweights France and Germany, and four other member states, say Europe has fallen short against the coronavirus outbreak.

Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel urge Brussels to consider ways to better prepare for the next pandemic, especially for a potential second wave of the coronavirus.

- Almost 408,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 407,914 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Tuesday, based on official sources.

More than 7.1 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 111,375 deaths, followed by Britain with 40,883, Brazil with 37,134, Italy with 34,043 and France with 29,296 fatalities.

- World facing 'food emergency': UN - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns the world is facing an "impending global food emergency" that could impact hundreds of millions of people as the pandemic threatens already strained supply chains.

- Moscow opens, virus rages - Muscovites flock to streets and parks after authorities in the Russian capital lift restrictions, even as the country registers 8,595 new cases and 171 deaths, taking its total toll past 6,000.

- Face masks obligatory in Spain - The Spanish government says that wearing face masks will be compulsory in the country until a coronavirus vaccine is found, with police empowered to hand out fines for non-compliance.

- Turkey eases confinement rules - Turkey will remove confinement rules on people over 65 years old and those under 18, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.

- Eiffel Tower to reopen - The Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25, more than three months after shuttering in France's lockdown, with limited visitor numbers at first, and face masks mandatory for all over the age of 11.