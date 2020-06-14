Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Over 427,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed 427,495 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Saturday, based on official sources.

There have been at least 7,711,490 cases registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has the most deaths, with 115,059, followed by Brazil with 41,828, Britain with 41,662, Italy with 34,301 and France with 29,398 fatalities.

- Beijing on alert - People are ordered to stay home at 11 residential estates in south Beijing's Fengtai district and the nearby Xinfadi market is closed as authorities race to contain an outbreak.

- EU vaccine purchase - Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands sign an agreement with pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca to guarantee the supply to the EU of 300 million doses of a possible vaccine, the German government announces.

- Russia revises death toll - Russia more than doubles its official death toll for April to 2,712 after changing how it classifies fatalities, following recommendations of the World Health Organization.

The April figures from Rosstat, the official statistics agency, include 1,270 deaths where the virus was the main cause.

But they now also include deaths where the victim tested positive for the virus but it was not the main cause of death.

- Italian PM 'calm' - Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says he gave prosecutors a full account of how he handled the pandemic that devastated Italy and did not fear a judicial probe would be opened.

"I explained everything to prosecutors. I am totally calm," Conte says in a published interview after his grilling for about three hours on Friday over his handling of the emergency.

- Botswana locks down capital - Authorities in Botswana declare a strict lockdown in the capital Gaborone after the discovery of 12 new cases.

- Record viewers for Italy kick-off - More than eight million Italians, a record number for the season, tune in to watch the return of top-flight football, with the cup semi-final second leg between Juventus and AC Milan the first match to be played in more than three months.

- Less pomp for Queen's birthday - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her official birthday in subdued style, with a scaled down version of the traditional "Trooping the Colour" ceremony.

The "Trooping" event, normally featuring hundreds of servicemen and women from Britain's most prestigious regiments for a centuries-old spectacle of military pomp and pageantry in front of thousands of spectators, is cancelled due to the health crisis.