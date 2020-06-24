UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Local lockdowns - Authorities in Germany order a lockdown and restrictions on 360,000 people in Guetersloh, in the country's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, following an outbreak in a slaughterhouse that has infected more than 1,500 workers.

Hours later Germany places a neighbouring district, Warendorf, under lockdown as well.

And Portugal reimposes some restrictions in the capital Lisbon to help control outbreaks.

- 'Historic' US challenges ahead - Health experts from the US administration of Donald Trump, including Anthony Fauci, warn Congress that the United States faces "historic" challenges with the coronavirus and that Americans should brace for a lengthy battle against the pandemic.

"While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time," the experts said.

"These challenges are many, and they are historic," they said.

- Djokovic cloud - Top tennis player Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for the virus and apologises, saying the exhibition tournament he hosted in the Balkans should not have gone ahead. One of four contestants to be affected, the news has cast doubt over the return of tennis in August.

And seven more Pakistan cricketers due to tour England in August have tested positive for coronavirus, the country's cricket board says, taking the total to 10.

- More than 473,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 473,475 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Tuesday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths at 120,913 followed by Brazil with 51,271, Britain with 42,927, Italy with 34,675 and France with 29,720.

- Downsizing Hajj - Saudi Arabia disappoints Muslims saying it will dramatically scale back the hajj pilgrimage to islam's holiest sites next month, allowing just 1,000 pilgrims living in the kingdom to take part -- a fraction of the 2.5 million from around the world who attended last year.

- Economic impact - The World Trade Organization says global trade is expected to drop around 18.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of this year.

However, the WTO says the expected plunge was better than its worst-case scenario for the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on global trade.

- Russian taxes on high earners - President Vladimir Putin says that Russia will from next year increase taxes on high earners, the first hike in decades, as he laid out measures to tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

- Finland opens its borders - Finland will open its borders to people from 12 European countries with low virus infection rates as of July 13, but tourists from neighbouring Sweden will remain barred.

The countries meeting the criteria are Germany, Italy, Austria, Greece, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Liechtenstein, Croatia, Cyprus and Ireland.

