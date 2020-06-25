UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:31 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - WHO worries over Europe - The World Health Organization delivers a grim warning to Europe, where the disease is resurgent, with an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months last week.

"Thirty countries have seen increases in new cumulative cases over the past two weeks. In 11 of these countries, accelerated transmission has led to very significant resurgence that if left unchecked will push health systems to the brink once again in Europe," the WHO cautions.

- Eiffel Tower reopens - In a joyous and symbolic reopening, the world-famous Eiffel Tower in Paris reopens, allowing a trickle of visitors to climb its iron stairs as the lifts are deemed too small for social distancing.

- More than 480,000 dead - The pandemic has killed 482,802 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Thursday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 121,979 followed by Brazil with 53,830, Britain with 43,081, Italy with 34,644 and France with 29,731.

- Qantas cost-cutting blitz - Qantas announces it is cutting 6,000 staff and grounding 100 planes for up to a year in a US$10 billion recovery plan for Australia's flag carrier.

- EU body backs treatment - The European Medicines Agency says it has recommended authorising the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir as a treatment for the virus, adding that the recommendation still needs approval from the European Commission.

- Australia enlists army - Australia's military announces it will send 1,000 troops to second-biggest city Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country's only significant outbreak, involving almost 150 new infections in Victoria state in the past week.

- British al fresco - Britain unveils plans to get the public out of indoor confinement and on to the streets to boost the economy and buoy the curtailed summer season with pubs and restaurants welcoming diners and drinkers outside.

Ministers have submitted proposals to simplify legal rules and procedures for permits to start serving pints and pasta outdoors.

- Tennis tour 'mistake' - Men's tennis world number three Dominic Thiem acknowledges players at the ill-fated Adria Tour had made "a mistake", following its organiser and world number one Novak Djokovic and three other participants contracting the virus.

"Our behaviour was a mistake, we displayed too much euphoria, I am extremely sorry", Thiem says on social media.

- And... action! - The world's biggest movie-making machine, India's Bollywood will resume film shoots immediately, industry representatives say.

But the strict virus rules banning "elaborate or extravagant" scenes will pose a major challenge to filmmakers who will not be allowed to film such Bollywood staples as wedding scenes or fight sequences.

