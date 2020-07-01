Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - EU reopens to 'safe' countries - The European Union agrees to open its borders to 15 countries from July 1, but the United States remains excluded.

China is on the list, which will be updated every two weeks, but under the condition that Beijing do the same for Europeans, according to a statement.

- Jobs crisis deepens - The pandemic has taken a much heavier toll on jobs than previously feared, the UN says, warning the situation in the Americas is particularly dire.

In a fresh study, the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that by the mid-year point, global working hours were down 14 percent compared to last December -- equivalent to some 400 million full-time jobs.

- More than 506,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 506,818 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources.

More than 10.3 million people have been infected in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the hardest-hit country with 126,512 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 58,314, Britain with 43,730, Italy 34,767 and France with 29,843 fatalities.

- UK 'infrastructure revolution' - Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges to deliver an "infrastructure revolution" to help Britain build its way out of the economic devastation of the pandemic.

"This is a programme for jobs, jobs, jobs because it's by building, building, building... that we will get the jobs this nation needs," he says.

He promises £1 billion ($1.2 billion) for school repairs and a further £4 billion for projects from road maintenance to public transport.

- Changing under Western eyes - The pandemic has led a growing number of Westerners to see China as a top power, with the lead of the United States slipping, says a study of French, German and US opinion released by the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

The proportion of people who said China was the most influential global player has shot up from 13 to 28 percent in France between surveys in January to May, from 12 to 20 percent in Germany and from six to 14 percent in the US.

- Spreading without symptoms - More than 40 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in one Italian town showed no signs of being ill, according to research published in the journal Nature, indicating asymptomatic carriers may be significant spreaders of the virus.

- Bad times at Deutsche Bahn - State-owned German rail operator Deutsche Bahn warns the pandemic has plunged it into its worst-ever financial crisis despite billions in government aid, saying talks with worker representatives to find savings will begin this week.

- Another one - Researchers in China have discovered a new type of swine flu that is capable of triggering a pandemic, according to a study in the US science journal PNAS.

Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009.

It possesses "all the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans," say the authors of the study.