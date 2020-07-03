Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US infections soar - New daily cases in the US top 50,000 for the first time.

Several US states impose 14-day quarantines on visitors in the buildup to the long weekend's July 4 celebrations.

Texas, which again smashes its daily record with over 8,000 new cases, joins Florida and California in closing some beaches. New York scraps plans to allow restaurants to seat customers inside from next week.

- Brazil tops 60,000 deaths - Brazil surpasses 60,000 deaths from the virus after recording more than 1,000 fatalities over the last 24 hours, the health ministry says.

- More than 516,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 516,369 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

More than 10.7 million people have been infected in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the hardest-hit country with 128,062 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 60,632, Britain with 43,906, Italy with 34,788 and France with 29,861 fatalities.

- Quarantines quash travel - The International Air Transport Association warns that strict quarantine measures imposed by African and middle Eastern nations are preventing the region's travel industry from getting back off the ground, threatening further losses and bankruptcies.

- Britons back to school - All children in England will have to go back to school in September, the government says, after weeks of wrangling.

The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own education policy and have set earlier dates for school reopenings than in England.

- Lone Hungary - Citing a risk to "the healthcare interests of the Hungarian people", Prime Minister Viktor Orban dismisses an EU recommendation to lift travel restrictions for more countries outside the bloc.

- Seeing the French Open - Organisers of the French Open, one of the annual four tennis majors or Grand Slams, say up to 20,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the tournament daily, when it takes place in Paris from September 27 to October 11.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) also says up to 10,000 people will be able to watch the finals.

- New Zealand minister quits - Health minister David Clark resigns after a public backlash over his breach of lockdown and his criticism of the civil servant responsible for the country's world-leading coronavirus response.

- UK musicians call for help - Some 1,500 acts including Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones urge the British government in an open letter to save the country's live music industry from collapsing, warning that the ongoing shutdown threatens thousands of jobs.

- Djokovic in the clear - Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for the virus, have now tested negative, the tennis star's press service says, adding neither he nor his partner felt symptoms.