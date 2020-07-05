Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Catalonia's new lockdown - Spain's northeastern Catalonia region locks down an area with around 200,000 residents following a surge in cases.

Officials say nobody will be allowed to enter or leave the area, gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned and visits to retirement homes halted.

- And in Melbourne too - Thousands of residents in several high-rise apartments in Melbourne go into lockdown for at least five days, as officials struggle to control a virus outbreak in Australia's second biggest city.

Hundreds of police are deployed to enforce the lockdown of nine public housing towers.

Another two Melbourne neighbourhoods are also told to stay at home from midnight.

- Cloudy Fourth of July - Another record number of cases overshadows the start of the US Independence Day weekend, with beaches closed from coast to coast and officials urging Americans to stay home.

The country breaks its record for new cases for the third day in a row, with more than 57,000 infections in 24 hours.

US media reports Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has tested positive.

- Pulling a long-awaited pint - England reopens its beloved pubs as part of the next stage of easing its lockdown and the government's bid to tease its key hospitality sector back to life.

On what has been touted "Super Saturday", restaurants can also finally reopen their doors to customers, and barbers and hairdressers can get their scissors out again.

- More than 525,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 527,241 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Saturday based on official sources.

At least 11,145,640 have been infected in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the hardest-hit country with 129,584 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 63,174, Britain with 44,198, Italy with 34,854 and France with 29,893 fatalities.

- Wear your masks - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says people not wearing masks should be refused service in enclosed public spaces, as the government moves to make it obligatory, with the new measure going into effect from midnight.

- No respite for migrant camps - Greece announces another extension of a lockdown on its migrant camps to July 19, despite criticism it is misusing the pandemic to limit the movement of migrants. The lockdown on the camps began on March 21.

- Formula One green flag - Formula One's travelling circus is given a medical thumbs-up when organisers announce that everyone involved at this weekend's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix has tested negative.

This weekend's race is the first of two on successive Sundays at the Red Bull Ring and is being run behind closed doors under strict health and safety protocols.