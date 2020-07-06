Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - 531,789 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 531,789 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Sunday based on official sources.

More than 11 million people have been infected in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the hardest-hit country with 129,718 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 64,265, Britain with 44,220, Italy with 34,861 and Mexico with 30,366 fatalities.

- Iran toll record - Iranian health authorities announce 163 new deaths, the country's highest official one-day toll since the outbreak began in the country in February.

- Morocco surge - Morocco reports 698 additional infections, its highest one-day increase, with numerous cases discovered in a fish canning factory in the southern port city of Safi, which is quarantined overnight and its some 300,000 inhabitants are placed under total lockdown.

- South Africa's military response - Dozens of military medics are deployed to help combat the pandemic in South Africa's third most affected province, where there has been a surge in infections.

The deployment to East Cape province comes a day after the country recorded more than 10,800 new cases, its biggest single-day jump.

- Sharp rise in India - India adds a record number of cases in a day, closing in on Russia as the world's third-most infected nation.

The health ministry reports just under 25,000 cases and 613 deaths in 24 hours -- the biggest daily spike since the first case was detected in the country late January.

- Madagascar locks down again - Madagascar places its capital Antananarivo under a fresh lockdown following a new surge in infections. No traffic will be allowed in or out of the region starting Monday until July 20 and a strict curfew will be imposed on street movement by people.

- So does Kazakhstan - Following a huge surge in cases which has overwhelmed its healthcare system, Kazakhstan imposes a second round of nationwide restrictions, with shopping centres, gyms, swimming pools, hairdressers and beauty salons closing for at least two weeks.

- Revellers without restraint - Britain's police, following the first day when England's pubs reopened their doors and pulled the first pints after a three-month hiatus, conclude drunk people cannot socially distance.

"What was crystal clear is that drunk people can't/won't socially distance," says the head of Britain's police federation John Apter, speaking on London radio.

- Pupils, teachers in Swiss quarantine - Officials in the Swiss canton of Jura place more than 400 secondary school pupils and their teachers under quarantine after several cases of coronavirus.

Schools in two small towns near the French border were closed last week and the full quarantine decision came on Sunday.