Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Court suspends Catalonia lockdown - A local court suspends a home confinement order that was imposed on more than 200,000 people in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia after an upsurge in virus cases.

Catalonia officials had ordered the lockdown on the city of Lerida and its surrounding areas on Sunday, a week after the zone had been placed under less strict lockdown.

- New lockdowns in Tangiers, Manila - The one million population of the northern Moroccan city of Tangiers is locked down again from 1100 GMT, after the appearance of epidemic hotspots there.

And the 250,000 people living in Navotas, one of the areas of Manila, will go back into lockdown for two weeks in the coming days.

- Latin America now second worst region - Latin America leapfrogs the United States and Canada to become the world's second-worst affected region for coronavirus deaths, according to an AFP tally.

With 144,758 deaths officially declared by 0800 GMT, the region surpassed the US and Canada's total of 144,023 and is now behind only Europe with 202,505 deaths. Brazil accounts for almost half of Latin America's recorded fatalities.

- 569,000+ deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 569,135 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Monday based on official sources.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 135,205 deaths.

It is followed by Brazil with 72,100, Britain with 44,819, Mexico with 35,006 and Italy with 34,954 fatalities.

- 'Worst Mideast downturn in five decades - The International Monetary Fund cuts its middle East and North Africa economic forecast to its lowest level in 50 years, over the "twin shock" of the pandemic and low oil prices.

The region's economy is tipped to contract by 5.7 percent this year, and by as much as 13 percent in countries torn by conflict, it warns.

- Sri Lanka closes schools again - Sri Lanka orders government schools to shut nationwide, just a week after they re-opened, following a surge in new cases.

The country has reported just 2,617 cases with 11 deaths, but army chief Shavendra Silva says nearly half the 1,100 residents and staff at a drug rehab facility near the capital have tested positive in the past week.

- Concern in Sydney - Three pubs in Sydney and its surroundings are closed after being linked to outbreaks or failing to comply with social distancing requirements, while other events are under investigation on the heels of a major outbreak in the second city Melbourne.

- 'education emergency' - Up to 9.7 million children affected by school closures due to the pandemic are at risk of never going back to class, Save the Children warns.

Citing UNESCO data, it says in April, 1.6 billion young people were shut out of school and university due to COVID-19 measures -- about 90 percent of the world's entire student population.