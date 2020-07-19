Coronavirus latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Global deaths top 600,000 - The pandemic has killed at least 601,822 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year and more than 14.3 million have been infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Sunday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 140,120, followed by Brazil with 78,772, Britain with 45,273, Mexico with 38,888, and Italy with 35,042.

- EU summit deadlock - EU leaders gather for a third day of an extraordinary European summit, which Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel describes as probably the "decisive" day, warning the 27 leaders may fail to reach an agreement on a huge post-virus recovery plan for the European economy.

After two days of talks in Brussels so far, the leaders remain deadlocked over the plan due to resistance from the Netherlands and its "frugal" allies: Austria, Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

- Hong Kong spread 'out of control' - The virus is spreading out of control in Hong Kong with a record 100 new cases confirmed, says Carrie Lam, the finance hub's leader.

Adding to the social distancing measures aready in place, Lam announces further regulations including plans to make it compulsory to wear masks inside any public indoor venue and a new order for non-essential civil servants to work for home.

- G20 consider relief extension - In the final statement after virtual talks hosted by Saudi Arabia, G20 ministers and bankers say they will "consider a possible extension of the (debt suspension initiative) in the second half of 2020." So far, 42 countries have applied for the initiative, asking for a cumulative $5.3 billion in debt to be deferred.

- Masks in Melbourne - Australia's second-biggest city will make it compulsory to wear a mask in public, authorities announce, as Melbourne steps up efforts to bring an outbreak under control.

- Sumo with fans - For the first time since January, a sumo wrestling tournament in Japan is held before a live audience, despite a steady rise in infections in the country.

Only 2,500 people are allowed inside the 11,098-seat stadium in Tokyo, unlike in normal times when bouts are performed in front of sold-out crowds, and health measures are in place, including facemasks and fans are asked to refrain from cheering and stick to applauding.