Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Worry and action in Germany - The disease control agency in Germany voices "great concern" over rising virus numbers in the country -- in the last seven days it has registered an average of 557 new cases a day, up from around 350 in early June.

German authorities also update their travel advisory, recommending against travel to three regions in northern Spain, all grappling with renewed outbreaks.

- UK, Spain debate quarantine - The British government defends its decision to quarantine all travellers arriving from Spain after open criticism from the Spanish prime minister.

Pedro Sanchez had called the move to impose a 14-day quarantine on all those entering Britain from Spain as "unbalanced", insisting parts of his country are safer than the UK.

- More than 654,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed more than 654,477 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 16.5 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 148,056, followed by Brazil with 87,618, Britain with 45,759, Mexico 44,022 and Italy with 35,112.

- Summer is not safer - The spread of the novel coronavirus does not appear to be impacted by seasonality, the World Health Organization says, warning against false beliefs that summer is safer.

"What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus... and even though it is a respiratory virus and even though respiratory viruses in the past did tend to do these different seasonal waves, this one is behaving differently," says WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris.

- McDonald's profits tumble - The fast-food company reports a steep 68 percent drop in second-quarter profits on much lower sales due to virus-related closures that affected most of the chain's worldwide network.

- Cruises and masks in Greece - Greece will reopen six of its ports, including Piraeus in Athens, to cruise ships at the weekend, the tourism minister says.

But the government also says it is making masks compulsory again in shops and public services in response to a recent rise in infections.

- Iran daily deaths record - The Islamic republic reports 235 new deaths from the virus, a record toll for a single day in the middle East's hardest-hit country.

- Still capping stadium numbers - France says the attendance cap on spectator numbers for football matches will remain at 5,000 until the end of August, ruling out any relaxation of the rules, although local authorities will be able to grant exemptions.

- Real Madrid star tests positive - Mariano, a forward for Spanish football giants and La Liga champions Real Madrid has tested positive for the virus, the club announces.