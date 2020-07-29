Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Record losses for tourism - The coronavirus crisis cost the global tourism sector $320 billion in lost revenue during the first five months of 2020, threatening the livelihoods of millions of people, the World Tourism Organization says.

The UN body says tourist arrivals fell by 300 million during the period, or 56 percent, as lockdown restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 hit the sector.

- New Lebanon lockdown - The Lebanese government orders a nationwide lockdown from July 30 until August 3, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. It will come back into force for another five days from August 6, after which the authorities will reassess.

- Twitter withdraws Trump video - Twitter says it has withdrawn a video retweeted by President Donald Trump in which doctors made allegedly false claims about the coronavirus pandemic, after Facebook took similar action.

The video, which shows a group of doctors claiming masks and lockdowns were not required to halt the disease, had been watched by 14 million people on Facebook before it was removed, according to The Washington Post.

- Worry and action in Germany - The disease control agency in Germany voices "great concern" over rising virus numbers in the country -- in the last seven days it has registered an average of 557 new cases a day, up from around 350 in early June.

Germany has also updated its travel advisory, recommending against travel to three regions in northern Spain, all grappling with renewed outbreaks.

- More than 654,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed more than 654,477 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 16.5 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 148,056, followed by Brazil with 87,618, Britain with 45,759, Mexico 44,022 and Italy with 35,112.

- Cruises and masks in Greece - Greece will reopen six of its ports, including Piraeus in Athens, to cruise ships at the weekend, the tourism minister says.

But the government also says it is making masks compulsory again in shops and public services in response to a recent rise in infections.